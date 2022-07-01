Cwm LLC Has $107.55 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cwm LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $107,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after buying an additional 124,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $718,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.79. 181,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,045. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

