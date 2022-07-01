Cwm LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $25,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.58. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

