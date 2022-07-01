Cwm LLC Acquires 14,565 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $43,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,317. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average of $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

