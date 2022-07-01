Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.84. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

