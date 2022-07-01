Crypton (CRP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $183,781.00

Crypton (CRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC on exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $183,781.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypton has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00180024 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.98 or 0.01401611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00087761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,402.12 or 0.99987605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,591,587 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.