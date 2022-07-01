CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.10. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

