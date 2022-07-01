Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.22 and last traded at $38.76. 19,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 831% from the average session volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.
Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)
