Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.47.

Shares of CP opened at $69.84 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

