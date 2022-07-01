Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €121.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €121.00 ($128.72) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €128.00 ($136.17) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €132.00 ($140.43) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

SAP stock opened at €86.93 ($92.48) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. SAP has a 1-year low of €86.40 ($91.91) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($138.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €103.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

