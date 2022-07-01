Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Update

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,000 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the May 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ CRTD opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Creatd has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $14.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.04.
Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 759.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,757.70%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.
Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.
