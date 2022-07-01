Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Update

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,000 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the May 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CRTD opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Creatd has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $14.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 759.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,757.70%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Creatd stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Creatd, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRTD Get Rating ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.89% of Creatd worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

