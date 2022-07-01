Craig Hallum Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $80.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.08.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. II-VI has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of II-VI by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.