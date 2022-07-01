CPChain (CPC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $89,848.00

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $952,447.15 and $89,848.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

