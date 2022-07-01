Cowen Boosts Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target to $20.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.16.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

