Counos X Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.52 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.98 or 0.00098067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $340.14 million and $1.52 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Counos X has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.02228631 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00188087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00081534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,690 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin . Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

Buying and Selling Counos X

