Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,479 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SPYV stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

