Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $222.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

