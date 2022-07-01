Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,044 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.38 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

