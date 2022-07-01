Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

