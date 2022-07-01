Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,433,000 after purchasing an additional 947,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,197,000 after purchasing an additional 942,059 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $40.92 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

