Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $71.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $93.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

