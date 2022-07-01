Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of ADM opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

