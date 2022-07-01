Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,788 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,149,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.