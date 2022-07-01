Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,986 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $148.20 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.30.

