CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €1.35 ($1.44) and last traded at €1.38 ($1.46). Approximately 43,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.40 ($1.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($10.64) price objective on shares of CORESTATE Capital in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.48.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

