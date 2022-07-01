Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Rating) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 4,743,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,631,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
The stock has a market cap of £2.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.35.
About Corcel (LON:CRCL)
