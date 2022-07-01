Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Rating) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 4,743,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,631,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £2.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.35.

Get Corcel alerts:

About Corcel (LON:CRCL)

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as 100% interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.