Copperwynd Financial LLC Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

