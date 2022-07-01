Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $15.27 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $131.88 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

