Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,821,000 after buying an additional 742,141 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $106.28 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.