Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $200.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

