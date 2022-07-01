Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Aptiv by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $89.07 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.86.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.