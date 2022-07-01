Copperwynd Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.