Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 221.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $113.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.