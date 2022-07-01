Contrasting LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

This table compares LSL Property Services and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 4.61% 1.06% 0.55%

36.6% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LSL Property Services and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 7 4 0 2.36

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $34.11, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LSL Property Services and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $532.85 million 7.23 $15.12 million $0.23 147.74

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. beats LSL Property Services on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services (Get Rating)

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency. The company offers valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. It is also involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services, as well as arranges conveyancing services. in addition, the company offers property management and software development services. It operates a network of 225 owned and 128 franchised estate agency branches. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 309 properties, including 283 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 31.7 million square feet across 31 states (as of September 30, 2020). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 29+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors, including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time.

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.