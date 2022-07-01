Contrasting Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -16.20% -19.02% -14.97% NuVasive -3.23% 11.85% 4.51%

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inspire Medical Systems and NuVasive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 NuVasive 1 4 6 0 2.45

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $288.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.66%. NuVasive has a consensus target price of $63.78, indicating a potential upside of 29.74%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than NuVasive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NuVasive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and NuVasive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $233.39 million 21.59 -$42.04 million ($1.56) -117.10 NuVasive $1.14 billion 2.25 -$64.09 million ($0.75) -65.55

Inspire Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuVasive. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats NuVasive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment. The company also offers cervical total disc replacement technology for cervical spinal fusion surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology, and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and Pulse platform, a software ecosystem that integrates multiple hardware technologies into a single, condensed footprint in the operating room. In addition, it provides expandable growing rod implant systems for the treatment of early-onset scoliosis; various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process; Precice, an intramedullary implant device that utilizes the MAGEC technology to non-invasively lengthen the femur and tibia; and onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.