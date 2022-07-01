Contrasting Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) & Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edible Garden and Corteva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 0 3 11 0 2.79

Corteva has a consensus price target of $62.92, suggesting a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than Edible Garden.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A Corteva 10.72% 6.70% 4.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edible Garden and Corteva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corteva $15.66 billion 2.50 $1.76 billion $2.35 23.04

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden.

Summary

Corteva beats Edible Garden on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edible Garden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

