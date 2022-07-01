ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 7.5%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66. 274,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,877,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.37.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,694 shares in the company, valued at $385,091.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 95,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $145,184.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,161,693 shares of company stock worth $3,539,807. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $30,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

