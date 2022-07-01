ContentBox Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $496,529.88 and approximately $121,319.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011351 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00203484 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

