Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.13. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

NYSE:STZ opened at $233.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,294.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.63.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

