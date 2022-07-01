Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $154.27. 16,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,629. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

