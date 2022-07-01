Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 937,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 23.4% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $25,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,102,000. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 533,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,205,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,850,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,285. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.