Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,409 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. 241,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,550,715. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

