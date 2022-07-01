Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

CPSI stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $472.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $32,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $192,335.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $383,574 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

