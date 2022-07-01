Comparing Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) & Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Transphorm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Transphorm and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -42.56% N/A -38.06% Arteris N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Arteris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $24.05 million 8.45 -$10.23 million ($0.20) -19.05 Arteris $37.86 million 6.06 -$23.38 million N/A N/A

Transphorm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arteris.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Transphorm and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80

Transphorm currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 129.66%. Arteris has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 243.55%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Transphorm.

Summary

Arteris beats Transphorm on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Arteris (Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

