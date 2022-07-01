Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Community Financial stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Community Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

