CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Down 6.5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 36,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,483,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CommScope by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

