Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.50 ($9.04) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.72) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €8.60 ($9.15) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of CBK stock traded down €0.32 ($0.34) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €6.69 ($7.11). The stock had a trading volume of 7,966,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €5.01 ($5.33) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($10.12). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

