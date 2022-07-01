Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBK. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.38) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

ETR CBK opened at €6.69 ($7.11) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.01 ($5.33) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($10.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.26.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

