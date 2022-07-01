Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,759 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Comerica by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

