Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $45.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $47.02 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares during the period. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,747,000. Finally, Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,832,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

