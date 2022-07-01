Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading 6.9% Higher

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. 51,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 966,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $174,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

